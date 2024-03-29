Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Boosted by Analyst

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report issued on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Hookipa Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday.

Shares of HOOK opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,114,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 297,310 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 1,739.1% during the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,385 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

