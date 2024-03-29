Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Decreased by Analyst

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Liberty Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.86. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,278,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,891. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

