Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issued By Zacks Research

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plexus in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Plexus Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $94.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52. Plexus has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Plexus by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Plexus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Plexus by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Plexus by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $358,982.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $358,982.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,403,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,075. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

