Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for CNA Financial Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for CNA Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNA. Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

CNA Financial stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $2.44 dividend. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loews Corp boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 248,414,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,775,120,000 after buying an additional 4,456,050 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at $199,770,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $14,296,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 174.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 466,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,292,000 after purchasing an additional 233,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

