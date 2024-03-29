Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABM

ABM Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ABM opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ABM Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,000.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,000.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.