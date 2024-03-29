Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:ABM opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ABM Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,000.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,000.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
