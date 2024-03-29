Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Boosted by William Blair

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.50 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 29.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Global Industrial

In other news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $15,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global Industrial by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Industrial by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.