Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Issued By William Blair

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on HLMN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.76 and a beta of 1.71. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $1,562,681.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,700.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hillman Solutions news, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $1,562,681.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,700.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $2,412,757.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at $437,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.