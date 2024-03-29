Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Lowered by William Blair

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Forge Global in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Forge Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Forge Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRGE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Forge Global in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FRGE stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Forge Global has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Forge Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 24,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $43,927.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,139,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,927.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,818 shares of company stock worth $269,377. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

