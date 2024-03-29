Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Sonim Technologies, Inc. Raised by Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Sonim Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sonim Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
SONM stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.30.
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.
