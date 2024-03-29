Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Sonim Technologies, Inc. Raised by Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Sonim Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sonim Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

SONM stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 163.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 126.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 93,343 shares during the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

