Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

