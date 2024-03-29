QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading 0.1% Higher

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $169.89 and last traded at $169.30. 5,323,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,895,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.64 and its 200-day moving average is $135.88. The company has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.