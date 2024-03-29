Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.79

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.79 and last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 73088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $148,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,574.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $115,574.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,574.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

