Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.72. 489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.
Rakuten Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.
Rakuten Group Company Profile
Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rakuten Group
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.