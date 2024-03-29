Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.72. 489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Rakuten Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

