Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the February 29th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ramaco Resources Price Performance
METCB traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,697. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76.
Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
