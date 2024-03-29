RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $271.99

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $271.99 and last traded at $271.74, with a volume of 81261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $265.67.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Sunday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $189,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

