Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 1.1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.20 and last traded at $54.10. 6,318,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 6,409,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.