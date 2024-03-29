Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 1.5%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.66 and last traded at $53.39. 1,512,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,171,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Get Realty Income alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.