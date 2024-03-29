Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.60. 1,725,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,371. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

