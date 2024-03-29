Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.63. 3,014,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

