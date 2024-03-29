Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys Shares of 336 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NOW traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $762.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $769.61 and a 200 day moving average of $680.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

