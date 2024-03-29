Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,475.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $123.18. The company had a trading volume of 534,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average is $113.27.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

