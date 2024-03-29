Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $210,000 in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,482,000.

Get Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA CDX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.92. 2,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,414. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55.

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.