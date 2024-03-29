Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $228,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,742 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,916,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after buying an additional 580,845 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.72. 1,073,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,297. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

