Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,775,000 after buying an additional 519,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after buying an additional 232,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.
Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:C traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.24. 19,011,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,141,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
