Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 3,281 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,672,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,844,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,342. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $512.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.66.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

