Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes $244,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.11. 1,136,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,435. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 243.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.06.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

