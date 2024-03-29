Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $57.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,618,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,896,764. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

