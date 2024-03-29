Request 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.05 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. Request has a market cap of $161.05 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007369 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00026618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00015885 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00014177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,624.45 or 0.99996541 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.35 or 0.00141255 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.16506759 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $14,486,226.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

