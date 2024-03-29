Research Analysts Set Expectations for Federal Signal Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,130,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federal Signal by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,479,000 after purchasing an additional 576,643 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,748,000 after purchasing an additional 453,342 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,513,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,923,000 after purchasing an additional 329,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Federal Signal by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,994,000 after purchasing an additional 280,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.