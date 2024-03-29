Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Carnival Co. & (CCL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE: CCL) recently:

3/28/2024 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Carnival Co. & is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Carnival Co. & had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/13/2024 – Carnival Co. & is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $16.34. 60,284,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,767,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 176,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after acquiring an additional 559,038 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 344,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

