Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.77) Per Share

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revelation Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.77) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.95). The consensus estimate for Revelation Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($20.32) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Revelation Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.26) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Revelation Biosciences Trading Up 12.8 %

NASDAQ:REVB opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $575,400.00, a P/E ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.14. Revelation Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVB. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

