Reviewing Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International 1.02% 3.71% 1.19% Zillow Group -8.12% -2.32% -1.58%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 8 0 2.73 Zillow Group 1 5 8 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fiverr International and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Fiverr International currently has a consensus price target of $35.82, indicating a potential upside of 70.00%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $58.71, indicating a potential upside of 22.68%. Given Fiverr International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fiverr International and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $361.38 million 2.25 $3.68 million $0.09 234.11 Zillow Group $1.95 billion 5.74 -$158.00 million ($0.68) -70.38

Fiverr International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiverr International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Zillow Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers value-added products, including subscription-based content marketing, back-office, learning and development offerings, creative talent, and freelancer management platforms. In addition, the company provides a suite of professional solutions that enable businesses to engage with freelancers; Fiverr Pro, a marketplace; Fiverr Certified, a storefront to access certified experts for partner vendors; Fiverr Enterprise, a gateway to source and manage on-demand and long-term freelancers. Further, it offers various value-added products, including Promoted Gigs which allows sellers to advertise their services on the platform; and Seller Plus, a subscription program that equips sellers with advanced tools. The company's buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and agencies. Fiverr International Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

