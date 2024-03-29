Reviewing Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Liberty TripAdvisor and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 0 3 3 0 2.50

8X8 has a consensus price target of $3.72, indicating a potential upside of 37.83%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

31.4% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 3.75, indicating that its stock price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and 8X8’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $1.79 billion 0.07 -$285.00 million ($3.71) -0.46 8X8 $743.94 million 0.45 -$73.14 million ($0.44) -6.14

8X8 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -15.94% 43.52% 17.65% 8X8 -7.28% -5.89% -0.75%

Summary

8X8 beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars. The company provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. In addition, it operates Viator, an online marketplace that includes website, mobile web, and mobile app, which allows travelers to research and book tours, activities, and attractions in travel destinations worldwide; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform that offers information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants. The company markets and sells its services through its own platform channels, online search engines, social media, email, media via public relations, partnerships, and content distribution. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

