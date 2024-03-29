Reviewing RealReal (REAL) and Its Rivals

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare RealReal to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RealReal and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 539 459 6 2.31

RealReal currently has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential downside of 7.93%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential downside of 0.01%. Given RealReal’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -23.16% -42.80% -4.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RealReal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares RealReal and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.34 RealReal Competitors $1.93 billion $32.37 million 10.80

RealReal’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

RealReal has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s peers have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RealReal peers beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

