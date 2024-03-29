Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) General Counsel Jeff Cislini Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $46,485.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,050.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeff Cislini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,538.16.

On Monday, January 22nd, Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

