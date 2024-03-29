ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.30. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

