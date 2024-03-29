Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 4,153,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 9,214,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

The stock has a market capitalization of $243.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,599 shares of company stock valued at $194,030. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Further Reading

