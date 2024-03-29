Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 43,231,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 48,430,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.26.

The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

