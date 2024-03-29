Robert W. Baird Raises Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $286.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $236.00 to $286.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.00.

NYSE AYI opened at $268.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.46 and its 200 day moving average is $205.56. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

