Rocket Pool ETH Price Reaches $3,869.26 on Exchanges (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,869.26 or 0.05573705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $8.18 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 535,520 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 536,695.19637217. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,928.87757858 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $3,476,446.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

