Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.82 and last traded at $65.17. 3,435,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 4,408,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.58.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

