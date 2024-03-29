Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 0.4%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.17 and last traded at $64.41. 802,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,244,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average of $80.23.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $550,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,587 in the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after acquiring an additional 380,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,986,000 after purchasing an additional 622,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

