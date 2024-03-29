Roth Capital Weighs in on Contango Ore, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Contango Ore in a research note issued on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Contango Ore’s current full-year earnings is ($4.00) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Contango Ore’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTGO. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Contango Ore in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price objective on shares of Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cormark initiated coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company.

Contango Ore Price Performance

Shares of CTGO stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. Contango Ore has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Contango Ore

In other news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Shortz sold 3,635 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $75,026.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,906.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,896 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,451 shares of company stock worth $323,004 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Contango Ore by 633.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 309,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Contango Ore by 701.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Contango Ore by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Contango Ore during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Contango Ore by 227.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango Ore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.