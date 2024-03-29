Roth Capital Weighs in on MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Get Our Latest Report on MAG

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of MAG opened at $10.60 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.