Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Trading Up 1.3%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
Rubellite Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.
About Rubellite Energy
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rubellite Energy
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.