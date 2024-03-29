RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives $49.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RXST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other RxSight news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,819.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,761.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,047. 21.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 108.6% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 123,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,130 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 82.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 176,451 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 17.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 359,295 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 15.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.26. RxSight has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

