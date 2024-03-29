Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.63.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $55.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.80 and a beta of 0.51. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $38.71 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 86.27%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

