Sadie Stern Sells 4,137 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,682,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sadie Stern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $138.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

