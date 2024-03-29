Safe Price Reaches $1.99 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Safe has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $41.48 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00002859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.51 or 0.00114191 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00040439 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00017582 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99013932 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

