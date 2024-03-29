Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sagimet Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sagimet Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.40) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($5.91) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGMT. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sagimet Biosciences from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

SGMT opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Institutional Trading of Sagimet Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sagimet Biosciences

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, CEO David Happel purchased 12,100 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

